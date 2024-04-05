The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has commiserated with its National President, Bishop Wale Oke, over demise of his mother, Mama Elizabeth Areola Oke, who passed on to great beyond at the age of 97,on April 2, 2024.

PFN, in a statement signed by the its national publicity secretary, Bishop Dr. Gospel Emmah Isong, in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, on Friday, described Bishop Oke’s mother as a woman of substance who impacted the lives of many who went close to her.

“Mama’s life was a beacon of light and testament to the impact one individual can have on the world.

“Her diligence, unwavering commitment to excellence and strict adherence to her principles and values, touched lives far and near.

“As we reflect on her remarkable journey, we are immensely thankful to God for blessing her generation with such pioneering spirit.

“We rejoice in the knowledge that Mama is now at peace in eternal embrace of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“As PFN joins our President, Dr. Wale Oke, to thank God for Mama’s worthy life, we also invite our stakeholders in the family and all acquaintances in remembrance of Mama Areola Oke,” PFN maintained.

PFN further described Mama Elizabeth’s industrious spirit as one which, shone brightly as she successfully managed her palm oil business at the Erunmu Market, earning her the prestigious position of Iya Loja.