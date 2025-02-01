A majority of ministers and church leaders in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have expressed support for Bishop Wale Oke to continue as National President of the bloc.

They credited him with transforming the fellowship into a thriving and inclusive body, integrating a new generation of ministers.

Some of the ministers, it was gathered, said under Oke’s leadership, PFN has launched the New Generation PFN Movement, announced at the Glory to Glory Conference in Lagos.

Meanwhile, a Pubic Affairs analyst conversant with the activities of PFN, Ifetayo Adeniyi, said; “the movement, which drew over 5,000 ministers, has attracted vibrant leaders like Joshua Selman, Poju Oyemade, Yemi Davids, and David Ogbueli. Their involvement has injected fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership into PFN.

“Bishop Oke’s administration has also prioritised knowledge sharing. A robust training system is being developed, particularly in Lagos, to equip ministers for contemporary challenges. This initiative fosters cross-learning and strengthens church leadership nationwide.

“Beyond church affairs, PFN has expanded its impact on communities. Under Bishop Oke, the fellowship has initiated projects aimed at poverty alleviation and youth empowerment, positioning PFN as a key player in national development.

“A major milestone is the acquisition of a 7,000-square-meter land in Abuja for PFN’s international headquarters. The foundation laying, set to coincide with PFN’s 40th anniversary, marks a new era of stability and growth.”

He noted that PFN Diaspora Fellowship has also gained momentum, with a directorate overseeing its activities outside Nigeria. Plans are underway for the first-ever PFN pilgrimage to Israel, further strengthening global engagement.

“Additionally, Bishop Oke has led PFN in honouring its founding fathers. The fellowship played a significant role in milestone celebrations for Pastor Kumuyi, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, and Bishop David Oyedepo. A strong PFN delegation also attended the recent 83rd birthday celebration of Baba Uma Ukpai, reinforcing intergenerational unity.

“With a New Dawn vision, Bishop Wale Oke is leading PFN into an era of growth, relevance, and greater impact. His leadership is reshaping the fellowship and securing its future as a formidable faith-based organization,” he added.