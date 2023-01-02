Phina Martins has emerged as the overall winner of the Queen of Dreams Models International.

In a fiercely contested competition was held at Timeless Beach, Okun Ajah in Lagos, the grand finale had the models adorning different attires and strutted their stuffs leading to the 24 year old coasting home with mouth watering gifts.

The CEO of Dreams Models International, King Daniel Isong a.k.a King Model, thanked everyone for coming out to support his childhood dream.

He said, “I thank God Almighty for making the 14th edition a success. The winners will enjoy modeling contracts with the Dreams Models Agency.”

Phina Martins who was crowned as the winner says, “I feel honored and speechless at the same time because I never expected it, I never knew that I will become the winner of dreams models next supermodel all thanks to God and God bless our CEO king model”.

The graduate of Mass Communication from Imo State Polytechnic, wants to inspire upcoming models in other to make their dreams comes through in life.

She also urged all the upcoming models not to lose focus on their career , they should always focus and pray because one day all their dreams will come true, and they should never forget God in all their endeavors. The Imo state born model, also pledged her support to work for the Dreams Models agency in other for the company to achieved her preferred aims and purposes.