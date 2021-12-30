The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benue State Command, has recovered three dead bodies from River Buruku.

The bodies were suspected to be that of youths who gathered at the river on Christmas Day for a picnic.

The spokeperson of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of the Corps Michael Ejelikwu, who disclosed this to journalists, explained that the Command got intelligence about the Illegal gathering of youths in their hundreds at River Buruku for what they termed as picnic.

According to him, the Command in collaboration with sister agencies deployed its personnels to the location on December 24, 2021 to maintain law and order and to possibly stop the carnival from holding but the number of the youths overwhelmed the security officials.

“However, on Sunday 26th December, 2021, we got reports of missing persons, which were confirmed on Monday 27th December, 2021 after three dead bodies were recovered by a search team of divers at about 1000 hrs,” he said.

He identified the names of the corpses recovered to include 18 year-old Chiater Achir who came all the way from Akaajime in Gboko local government area of the State; 20-year-old Aondoso Iorliam from Mbalagh in Buruku LGA and a 30-year old Aondogu Gbir from Yandev North, also in Gboko LGA.

Recall that the Benue State Government and the Tiv Traditional Council at different times had banned any form of picnic owing to attendant negative vices.

