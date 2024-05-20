The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, received in audience Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, who was on a courtesy visit to the Senate President.

Receiving his guest, Akpabio expressed his delight at the visit and showered encomiums on the Afrobeat Star for making Nigeria proud by his outstanding performance.

“You have made us very proud within the International Community,” Akpabio told Davido, who came in company of two of his cousins, Hon. Tunji Adeleke, son of his late uncle, Senator, Isiaka Adeleke, and Folasade Adeleke, daughter of Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, among others.

The Senate President told his guests that, “we will do everything possible to support the entertainment industry.” He, however, charged them to continue to maintain high ethics and resist peer influence that could derail them.

Akpabio said: “For me and for the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its an inclusive administration, and you must have noticed in my various outings, we move as one, across party lines.

“Even though your administration is a PDP one but we work across party lines for the interest of Nigeria. The only major thing that is common to all of us is the interest of this country and it is a country that has given you so much love.

“It is a country with a population that is unmatched anywhere else in Africa. Over 240 million Nigerians. So I want you to continue to remain a great Ambassador of our country. Don’t allow anybody to drag you into politics. Continue to do your best in the entertainment industry.

“For us in the political arena, we value talents and what God has given to you, nobody can take it away from you. We do everything possible to support the industry. To support talented people like you. All we need also is patience and prayers so that we can succeed.

“Please do your best to continue to maintain the high ethics. What is happening in America with some of the black stars is quite unfortunate. For most of you in the industry, don’t allow peer group influence derail you. Continue to do your best.

“The entertainment industry is like a pyramid. You start from the ground until you get there. When you are on top, your own is how to remain there. So anybody who walks on a tight rope must learn how to do the balancing act. And so, your job is to remain there.

“Our prayers is that God should sustain you there and to continue to give you more wisdom and more talent for you to continue to make Nigeria proud. We are very proud of you.”

Speaking earlier, Davido recalled how Akpabio hosted him and his team while he was Governor of Akwa Ibom State and also while he was Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

He informed the Senate President of his Foundation, which primarily offers assistance to the orphanages and also of his new album to be released in June or July.

“As for me, I’m doing my part. I have a Foundation. Every year, I share N300million, N400million to orphanages. Just doing my own part to assist the society. We have new album coming out June or July. I just thank you for everything you have been doing for us,” Davido stated.

See Photos Below: