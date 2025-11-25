The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 1, Kano, Ahmed Garba, has convened a high-level security meeting to review the recent spike in bandit attacks in parts of Kano State and streamline joint operations across the zone.

The strategic meeting, held on Tuesday at the Zone 1 Headquarters in Kano, brought together tactical and intelligence commanders from both Kano and Jigawa State Police Commands.

According to a statement issued by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, CSP Bashir Muhammad, the session focused on developing “a comprehensive strategy to tackle the recent surge in banditry” and strengthening collaboration among security units already operating in the affected communities.

The AIG and field commanders reviewed current deployments and agreed on new measures to reinforce police and military presence where attacks have been recorded. The statement noted that the team had “devised a plan to complement the deployment of policemen from Kano Command and the military already stationed in the affected areas.”

AIG Garba reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to safeguarding residents across the zone, calling for stronger community cooperation as operations intensified.

He urged citizens to support security agencies by reporting suspicious activity promptly.

