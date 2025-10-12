A new round of dialogue between security stakeholders and repentant bandits has gained momentum across Katsina State, with assurances of an end to attacks in five local government areas of the State.

The peace initiative, which took place in Kakumi community of Bakori Local Government Area, brings together armed bandits and representatives from five affected LGAs, namely Bakori, Kankara, Funtua, Kafur, and Malumfashi.

The dialogue aimed to consolidate peace efforts and foster mutual understanding between the communities and bandits who have agreed to lay down their arms.

According to local sources, the talks have already yielded a significant breakthrough, as bandit leaders reportedly pledged to suspend hostilities and halt all forms of attacks within the participating local government areas beginning from this Sunday, October 12.

The renewed peace engagement was part of a broader state-wide effort to end years of insecurity that have affected farming, trade, and rural livelihoods in Southern part of Katsina State.

Community elders, traditional rulers, and security operatives were said to have participated in the latest dialogue, urging all sides to honour their commitments for the collective good.

Residents expressed optimism that the new peace accord would bring long-term stability. “We pray this peace dialogue bears fruit. May Allah grant us lasting peace and security,” one resident said.

The Katsina State Government is expected to monitor compliance and strengthen local security structures to ensure the sustainability of the peace process.

