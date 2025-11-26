A mysterious early morning fire, on Wednesday, razed down production machines, office equipment, and other valuables worth billions of naira at a factory in Abubor Nnewichi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.

The inferno, which began around 5:50 a.m., destroyed goods in production, finished products, and critical office infrastructure.

According to Channels TV, a resident, Obinna Okoye, said the incident caught the neighbourhood unawares.

“The fire took us by surprise as we were still asleep when it started. The fire service men are still trying to quench the fire. You know how inflammable pampers and tissue papers can be,” he said.

The Commander of the Fire Service in charge of the Nnewi zone, F Machine Parts, Jeremiah Anwuobi, confirmed the incident, noting that firefighters were alerted at 5:30 a.m. and immediately mobilised to the scene.

He said the blaze had been brought under control and no casualties were recorded. The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Describing the incident as a “mystery fire,” the company’s Internal Auditor, Chikelu Edwin, said there was no electricity supply in the section of the factory where the fire erupted, deepening concerns over what may have triggered the disaster.

More Photos Below: