Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, gave out his daughter, Modupeoreoluwa, in marriage to her heartrob, Oladele.

The wedding ceremony took place a week after their traditional wedding.

The union was solemnised at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi.

The wedding was attended by dignitaries, including First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Alex Otti of Abia State; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, and a former Lagos State governor and Sanwo-Olu’s predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, among others.

See Photos Below: