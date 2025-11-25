The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, on Tuesday, swore in Professor Rahmon Tella to resume his role as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Oyo State, marking a significant moment in the commission’s ongoing pursuit of electoral excellence.

The event was characterised by a profound sense of solemnity and purpose, set by the commanding yet dignified presence of Chairman Amupitan.

According to a statement posted on the verified Facebook page of INEC, while administering the oath, Professor Amupitan framed the moment with gravitas, stating, “An occasion of an oath-taking is a solemn occasion. It is an occasion that calls to duty.”

He articulated the immense trust bestowed upon the commissioner, whose redeployment places him once again at the forefront of Nigeria’s democratic journey in Oyo State.

In a keynote address that resonated with moral clarity and vision, Chairman Amupitan delivered a powerful charge, declaring that INEC’s mission under his watch transcends regulatory duty, representing a sacred “moral and legal duty” to the Nigerian people.

“I admonish you that the integrity of our election is not negotiable,” he stated firmly, setting the uncompromising tone that has become the hallmark of his tenure. “You must uphold the highest standard of professionalism and integrity in every action you take… Any compromise on our values or our procedures shall not be tolerated.”

He further outlined a clear and ambitious roadmap for the REC, emphasising that the primary goal was to instill in every voter the unshakable confidence that their choice truly counts. Under his strategic direction, he urged Professor Tella to be “a beacon of hope and democratic values.”

In his response, Professor Tella expressed deep gratitude for the INEC chairman’s exemplary guidance. “The honourable chairman’s remarks are very much being with value and experience,” he said, pledging to align his work with the Amupitan’s vision.