Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vowed to take stringent legal action against Shafi’u Abubakar, the man who set a mosque on fire while worshippers were performing early morning prayers in the Larabar Abasawa community of Gezawa local government area of the State last Wednesday.

The heinous act resulted in the death of 11 persons while others were injured.

The governor spoke on Sunday night during a visit to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, where the victims were receiving medical attention. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and support to the hospitalised victims and their families too.

He also dismissed terrorism or political violence insinuation about the incident, saying it was a case of arson.

Taking to his handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), the governor said: “On arrival in Kano this night, I paid a visit to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital to sympathize with victims of the recent arson attack in Larabar Abasawa community of Gezawa Local Government Area.

“During the visit, I vowed that the perpetrator, who is already in police detention, will face the full wrath of the law. I also wish to reiterate that the arson incident is not linked to terrorism or political violence. We shall continue to support the families of all those affected by this unfortunate incident.”

During the hospital visit, Governor Yusuf condemned this brutal act, stating that the state government would ensure justice is served. The governor emphasized that such acts of violence would not be tolerated in Kano State.

Governor Yusuf also announced that the state government would assume responsibility for the medical treatment of those injured in the fire, saying: “We shall continue to support the families of all those affected by this unfortunate incident.”

