The Borno State Police Command has successfully assisted a woman in the Mallam Fatori area to recover gold worth N23.6 million which she buried in the sand while fleeing a Boko Haram attack 15 years ago.

The recovery was confirmed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Borno Command, ASP Nahum Daso, who said the woman, whose name was not disclosed, recently returned to the community and sought police help to retrieve the valuables she concealed during the insurgent attack.

According to Daso, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, commended the Divisional Police Officer of Mallam Fatori and his team for their professionalism and integrity in handling the operation.

Daso further explained that the officers recovered 22 carats of gold valued at about N20 million, as well as a gold bracelet with a chain worth N3.6 million through diligent and well-coordinated efforts.

“CP Naziru Abdulmajid reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to continue supporting and cooperating with the police for enhanced security across the state,” the Daso added.

More Photos Below: