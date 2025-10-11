Advertisement

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has expressed optimism that when the National Library of Nigeria is completed, it will become the nation’s pride as a modern, digitised facility equipped to cater to the knowledge-building needs of all and serve as a repository of Nigeria’s history.

She made the remark after a facility tour of the Qatar National Library in Doha.

In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Senator Tinubu said Nigeria was looking to draw inspiration and a worthy template from the Qatar National Library to achieve its own national objective.

She noted that Nigeria is blessed with a robust and rich cultural heritage, which must be properly documented for posterity.

The First Lady emphasised that the youth must have a reference point to know more about the nation, adding that the motto of the Qatar National Library, ‘Free Access to Knowledge’, is worthy of note.

With its two million books and 500,000 e-books, the Qatar National Library, situated in Education City, Doha, is one of the prides of Qatar and a monument of knowledge.

The visit to the Qatar National Library is the first engagement by the First Lady of Nigeria upon her arrival in Doha.

Her visit to the library is a prelude to her engagement with the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, where she hopes to secure needed partnerships that will address the challenges of out-of-school children and Almajiri education in Nigeria.

