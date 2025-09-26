Operatives of different security agencies on Friday lined up the way from the newly upgraded Ladoke Akintola International Airport to the Mapo Hall venue of the inauguration of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Our correspondent who monitored vehicular movement and security in the city on Friday, reports that security personnel comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Nigeria Securtiy and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Amotekun Corps and Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency lined up the road in anticipation of President Bola Tinubu’s arrival.

As at the time of filing this report, eminent personalities, including traditional rulers, political figures and high profile individuals have started arriving at the Mapo Hall for the historic event.

Security operatives were seen directing vehicles and many stationed at strategic locations from the airport to Gate, Agodi where the road was blocked.

However, there was free flow of traffic to members of the public although our Correspondent witnessed reduced number of vehicles on the ever busy axis.

Road leading to Mapo Hall, venue of the coronation was completely blocked to vehicles as few people were seen trekking towards Oje, Beere and Mapo Hall axis.

