Former Governor of Oyo State, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has officially been crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja was crowned at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

Ladoja, who had earlier received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan, was expected to be formally presented with the staff and instrument of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the historic Mapo Hall.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Ladoja became Olubadan-designate following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on Monday, July 7, 2025.

More details soon…