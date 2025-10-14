The United States Army War College (USAWC) has posthumously conferred one of its highest international honours on the immediate-past Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

LEADERSHIP reports that Lagbaja was 23rd Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army.

The College on Monday, October 13, 2023, inducted the late Army Chief into its prestigious International Hall of Fame (IHOF) during the opening ceremony of the ongoing Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Convention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre, Washington D.C., United States of America.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Lt-Col Appolonia Anele, said the Commandant of the USAWC, Major General Trevor J. Bredenkamp, in a solemn but yet colourful ceremony, presented the posthumous honour in acknowledgment of the late General Lagbaja’s sterling leadership, visionary service and exceptional contributions to the advancement of military professionalism and international peace and security.

The recognition underscored his outstanding achievements as an alumnus of the institution who rose meritoriously to the zenith of his military career as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

According to the statement, the late Lieutenant General Lagbaja was one of the six eminent inductees honoured at this year’s event.

His induction represented a historic milestone as he became the first-ever Nigerian Army officer to be inducted in the USAWC International Hall of Fame in the institution’s illustrious 124-year history, a testament to his enduring legacy of excellence and service to humanity.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, was represented at the ceremony by Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, who received the honour alongside Mrs Maria Abiodun Lagbaja on behalf of the late COAS.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, expressed profound pride in this singular honour bestowed upon one of the Nigerian Army’s most illustrious and visionary leaders. He affirmed that the recognition not only immortalises the late Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s distinguished service but also reinforces the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the universal ideals of professionalism, discipline and dedication to global peace and security.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Director General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General G.O. Adesina; Director General, Defence Headquarters Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre, Major General G.T.O. Ajetunmobi, Mrs Deborah Aboderin of the Office of Security Cooperation, U.S. Embassy, Abuja.

Also present were the Nigerian Defence Attaché to the United States, Army officers undergoing higher professional military education at the National Defense University, Washington D.C, the United States Army War College and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, alongside other senior Nigerian Army officers participating in the AUSA 2025 Annual Convention.

More Photos Below: