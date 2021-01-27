President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has been declared eligible to vie for membership of the FIFA Council, which is the highest decision making body in world football.

In a letter dated January 26, the Chairman of the FIFA Review Committee, Mukul Mudgal, informed Pinnick of his eligibility for the position.

“We refer to our correspondence dated 18 November 2020 regarding the subject matter. In this regard, we kindly inform you that the Review Committee has declared you eligible for the position of member of the FIFA Council,” the letter read in part.

Pinnick had disclosed his intention to vie for membership of the FIFA Council, which is the highest decision-making body in world football, back in November 2020.

He had initially been tipped to join the race to become President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), but opted to join the FIFA Council instead.

With his eligibility confirmed, the NFF President is inching closer to his plan of claiming one of the two positions on the Council for the CAF Anglophone group.

Acting CAF President, Constant Sélémani Omari (Congo), and Almamy Kabélé Camara of Guinea are both seeking to return to their positions in the world football governing body as CAF Francophone group representatives.

Pinnick was elected NFF President in 2014 and successfully ran for re-election in 2018.