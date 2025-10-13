Advertisement

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has deducted three points and three goals from Kano Pillars following a pitch invasion by fans at the Sani Abacha Stadium during a Matchday 8 fixture against Shooting Stars on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the league body announced the closure of the Sani Abacha Stadium and confirmed that Kano Pillars will now play their home matches at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina. The club has also been fined N9.5 million.

Several match officials from the Matchday 8 fixture between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars, along with two officials from the Nasarawa United versus Rangers match, have been recommended for a performance review by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The NPFL has urged the NFF to reassess their suitability to officiate future NPFL matches.

Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer of the league, reiterated the NPFL’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding any form of violence. “We will invoke the rules whenever necessary to eliminate bad behaviour from fans, players, and officials,” he asserted.

Within 24 hours of the incident, the NPFL announced the deduction of three goals and three points from Kano Pillars’ total. This points deduction is in accordance with Rule C1.1, which addresses assaults on away teams and match officials. The stadium will remain closed for their home matches for the remainder of the season.

A series of financial penalties have been imposed on Kano Pillars, a club with a large yet volatile fan base. For failing to provide adequate security, which allowed unauthorised access to restricted areas, the club has been fined N1 million under Rule B13.52.

Additionally, the club has been fined another N1 million for breaching Rule C9 by not ensuring that its supporters conducted themselves properly, which led to the harassment of players and match officials from the visiting team. The NPFL has also issued a fine of N1 million for objects thrown onto the pitch, in violation of Rule B13.18.

Kano Pillars’ supporters have been further cited for actions bringing the league into disrepute under Rule C1.1, resulting in an additional N1 million fine. Furthermore, a fine of N2 million has been mandated for assaulting the away team and match officials.

In addition, a payment of N2 million has been ordered as compensation for the players of Shooting Stars, and N1.5 million will be paid as restitution for the assault on match officials.

In a separate communication to the NFF Match Officials Appointment Committee, the NPFL has requested a review of the performance of centre referee Mohammed B. Tuta from Adamawa State and assistant referees Bem Japhet (Benue) and Shehu Isah (Adamawa).

For the match between Nasarawa United and Rangers, a review of the performance of centre referee Ikechukwu Taiwo from Rivers State and assistant referee Usman Opeyemi Edward from Osun State is also being sought.

Kano Pillars retains the right to appeal these decisions, although additional sanctions may be imposed if the appeal is unsuccessful.