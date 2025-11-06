The Plateau State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has awarded a 700 million Naira contract for the construction of an Anatomy Laboratory for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Plateau State University Bokkos.

The state commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Ephraim Usman, stated this when he led ALGON on a courtesy visit to the management of the state-owned university in Bokkos.

Leading ALGON Plateau State chapter, Ephriam Usman, said the project underscores the strong partnership between the 17 local government councils of the State and the university.

Usman, reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Mutfwang administration to providing a conducive learning infrastructure across the state.

He said Plateau People are the direct beneficiaries of the university, and stressed the commitment of ALGON in driving positive change in the University.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor of Plateau State University Bokkos, Prof Shedrack Best, who received the ALGON delegation, described the gesture as a major milestone in the institution’s infrastructural development.

He also informed the ALGON representatives of the university’s plans to construct a dam and expand its academic programmes.

The vice chairman of ALGON and chairman of Jos South, Mr. Patrick Silas Dung, emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration and support from critical stakeholders to drive such initiatives.

Similarly, the contractor, Engineer Timothy Tola, assured the university community of a durable, high-quality structure that will stand the test of time.

Highlights of the event was the signing of the contract documents and the handover of the project site to the contractor.