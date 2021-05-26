Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has inaugurated a steering committee to supervise the implementation of the World Bank-funded COVID-19 Action Economic Stimulus Programme for Result (NG-CARES), Lalong warned that his administration will not tolerate failure.

He said: “I shall be personally monitoring your activities to ensure that the state gets maximum benefit from its participation. Any act of non-performance or willful sabotage will not be tolerated in this program.

“Since this is an emergency operation with clearly spelled out guidelines, each platform should work within the confine of its responsibilities to avoid task conflict which could affect performance” he said.

While inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Rayfield Jos, the governor said Plateau State is ready to participate in the implementation of the programme which is financed by the World Bank, adding that the state has fulfilled the requirements to access to $20 million (over N8 billion) from the $750 million granted to the federal government to address the negative consequences of COVID-19 on the economy.

In a statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs Simon Makut Macham, Governor Lalong said, “We are all witnesses to the fact that COVID-19 has severely affected the lives of our citizens and that of the state in general.”