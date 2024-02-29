Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that his official visit to Paris has enabled the state to showcase its agricultural products for potential export markets to boost the nation’s economy and alleviate the economic hardship faced by the citizens.

Governor Mutfwang made this known in an interview with journalists at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, Jos, upon his return from the overseas trip.

The governor said his administration was working hard to start exporting some agricultural products that the state had a competitive edge in and to ensure food security.

He stressed that the dependence on oil revenue was no longer sustainable and that the state had to diversify its economy through agricultural exports.

According to him, “By the grace of God, Plateau will be among the leading states in Nigeria that have the capacity to export agricultural products, and this trip has been an eye opener for us.

We will use what we learned and the experience we gained to improve our agricultural capacity at home.

“We can export many things, but we will start with the ones that can give us immediate benefits. One of the things we will revive on the Plateau is the cultivation of flowers, horticulture, floriculture. This is something that the world is looking for.” He said.

Governor Mutfwang assured the citizens that the government would implement policies that would have a positive impact on the people and enhance their living standards.