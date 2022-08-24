Seven persons have been arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly attacking the convoy of the wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

The defendants, Omolola Paul, (40), Rasaki Hammed, 19, Soliu Waheed, (21), Tiamiyu Basiru, (30), Olayiwola John, (26), Owoade Mutiu, (28), and Ibrahim Tunde, (20) however pleaded not guilty to charges preferred against them.

They were arraigned on Tuesday on four count-charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, serious assault and malicious damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police prosecutor, Inspector Asanbe Kayode, accused the defendants with others at large of causing the breach of peace by attacking Osun’s first lady and inflicting injuries on her aide Mr. Benson Oyebode and Mr. Femi Alabi by throwing stones on them.

He added that the defendants unlawfully damaged the glass of three convoys, valued yet unknown properties of the Osun State government attached to the First Lady.

Speaking before the court, the prosecutor alleged that the accused committed the offence on 19th of August, 2022 at about 8pm at Owode-Ede market.

Asanbe said the offences contravene section 516, 249, 451(b), 356(2) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The Defence counsel, S.A Gbenle pleaded for the accused and urged the court to admit their bail, noting that they would be available as at when due.

The presiding magistrate, I.R Salami thereby granted their bail with N500,000 and two sureties in like sum as he adjourned to 26th September, 2022 for hearing.