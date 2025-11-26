The Lagos State Police Command has halted an unauthorised Egungun festival in Oregun and arrested 12 suspects allegedly involved in circulating handbills and social media publications that restricted public movement and rights.

The arrest followed public anxiety triggered by posters attributed to a group known as “Oje Parapo of Oregun”.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed that the materials issued by the group contained warnings that attempted to limit the freedom of movement, expression, and dignity of human persons, causing fear among residents ahead of the scheduled festival slated for 27th and 28th November 2025.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Olohundare Jimoh, directed an immediate suspension of the event, declaring that it posed a risk to public peace.

“The Command will not tolerate lawlessness in any part of the State, as the festival was “likely to lead to disturbance of public peace, safety, and public order in the State,’ he said.

The Lagos police boss warned that no individual or group reserve the right to obstruct movement or control the liberties of residents.

“This restriction suffices to make it clear that no group should take laws into their hands and prevent other Nigerians from movement around and throughout the State at will at any time,” he warned.

He, however, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to human rights protection, stressing that the police will continue to firmly protect the fundamental human rights of everyone in the State.

Olohundare further warned groups against unauthorised gatherings or activities capable of threatening public peace and safety.

“No festival that can risk destabilising the peace or heightening tension in the State will be permitted under any circumstances,” he said.

The police further revealed that the development mirrored another security situation in Mafoluku, Oshodi, where publications attempting to instigate disorder emerged on 23rd November 2025.

“Twelve (12) suspects were arrested and are currently under investigation. They will be prosecuted on completion of the investigation,” the Command stated.

While reiterating his stance, CP Jimoh issued a stern order to the organisers, “The Oje Parapo of Oregun should desist forthwith from holding the Egungun Festival as the security for the festival can no longer be guaranteed.”

Meanwhile, the Command urged residents to continue their normal activities without panic. “The general public throughout the State is therefore advised to go about their lawful duties, obligations, and other responsibilities without any fear or apprehension”.

Citizens were also advised to report suspicious activities using the provided emergency numbers: 08063299264, 09053872208, 07061019374, 08065154338.