The Kano State Police Command on Friday said its operatives arrested a total of 120 suspected criminals within the State in the month of March.

Spokesperson of the Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement, Friday evening noted that the arrested persons include 15 armed robbery, 4 kidnapping suspects as well as 10 suspected drug dealers.

Also arrested were 4 suspected motor vehicles thieves, 3 tricycles thieves, 7 motorcycles thieves, 2 fraudsters, 20 thieves, and 55 suspected thugs known in local parlance as Yan-Daba.

Kiyawa further explained that the Command dismantled various kidnappers’ dens and rescued kidnap victims as well as made several recoveries.

The recoveries include 15 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, 12 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 24 locally made dane guns, 7 vehicles, 3 tricycles, 5 motorcycles, 28 Knives, 10 cutlasses and 7 sharp irons (Dan-bida).

Others are 3 parcels and 56 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 6 sachets and 24 pieces of Diazapam tablets, 347 pieces of women wrappers, large quantity of vandalized KEDCO cable wires, 45 sheep, 15 jerry cans of palm oil, among others.

“The Police Command between 1st to 31st March 2024, has ramp-up its vigilance and implemented some strategic control initiatives towards addressing the resurgence of thuggery (Daba) activities in some identified locations in the State especially the Metropolis.

“Some of these strategies employed include the employment of robust community policing engagements at tactical and operational levels saw the setting up of more Anti-Daba units at Dorayi flash point.

“Through the use of this crime control initiatives the Police Command succeeded in disrupting chains of attempts by criminals and arrested several thuggery kingpins, seized several illicit weapons and prevented the commission crimes.

“Moving forward, the Command had arrested and dismantled various kidnappers den and rescued the victims. Other offenses including armed robbery, illicit drug dealings and theft were all curtailed through increased patrol and engaging in various intelligence-led operations,” the statement said.

Kiyawa however restated the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Kano State.