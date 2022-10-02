The Police in Anambra State said they have arrested two men for attacking fire fighters and preventing them from carrying out their job during a fire outbreak.

The Controller , Anambra State Command of the Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Awka yesterday.

Agbili disclosed that the two men were picked up by the police for pelting Fire service officers on duty with stones.

Fire broke out at Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha, Anambra state on Saturday, when a petrol tanker carrying petroleum product fell into a ditch.

A source who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday, said the tanker driver lost control and fell into the ditch, spilling its content, and causing a massive outbreak of fire in the area.

Residents of the area reportedly fled their homes for fear of being trapped in the flame.

Our correspondent gathered that fire fighters who were deployed to the area were chased back by irate mob, who protested their delay in arrival.

The mob was said to have attacked them with stones and other dangerous weapons.

The fire fighters who feared for their lives made a U-turn and left the area for fear of their equipment being destroyed too

The State Fire Chief lamented the poor attitude of some members of the society in appreciating the work of fire fighters.

Agbili who was reacting to the attack on his men said: “It is very unfortunate for the ugly actions of people towards firefighters and Fire Service.

“My men and the first fire trucks got to the Fire Scene of T-junction Nkwelle and people start throwing stones at them. People should understand that Fire Service is only coming to render help when there is fire outbreak and not the cause of the fire.”

He however said that police operatives and members of Nkwelle Ezunaka community vigilante were able to render assistance that helped the fire fighters to return and do their job.

“Having engaged the Nigeria Police Force and the Vigilante, two persons among those that threw stones on my men have been arrested and some identified ones are still on the run.

“The team of Nigeria Police and Local Vigilante led my men back to the fire scene. Our Firefighters and fire trucks are back to the fire scene again to complete the fire fighting operation, and finally the fire has been controlled.”