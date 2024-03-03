Following the looting of a warehouse in Tasha area of Abuja on Sunday, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has arrested 15 persons in connection with the crime.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said in a statement on Sunday night that, “the FCT Police Command is fully informed about the impulsive attack on Agric Department Strategic food store located at Tasha, Abuja, on March 3, 2024 by some irate mobs, which resulted in the vandalism and looting of the warehouse.

“The Command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the environ and the situation is very much under control, 15 suspects were arrested, including two local security guards employed by the warehouse management.

“Exhibits such as 26 bags of Maize, five Motorcycles and some vandalized aluminum roofings were recovered from the suspects.”