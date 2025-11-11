The Katsina State Police Command has announced the arrest of over 200 suspects in connection with various criminal offences across the state during the month of October, 2025.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sadiq Abubakar, while briefing journalists at the Police Command headquarters in Katsina, where he gave details of the arrests and other achievements recorded.

According to the Command, the arrests were linked to 120 reported cases covering major crimes such as armed robbery, homicide, rape, drug trafficking, and kidnapping.

Advertisement

The breakdown included 18 suspects arrested for armed robbery, 28 for culpable homicide, five for attempted homicide, 20 for rape and unnatural offences, and 28 for possession of illicit drugs.

The PPRO noted that out of the total cases reported, 97 have been charged to court, while 22 are currently under investigation.

In addition, 47 kidnap victims and 39 victims of human trafficking were successfully rescued and reunited with their families during the period under review.

The police also displayed several recovered exhibits, including one AK-47 rifle, one locally made gun, 183 rounds of live ammunition, three vehicles, one tricycle, four motorcycles, and over 200 rustled animals.

Other items recovered included large quantities of illicit drugs such as Fentalin, Exol, Tramadol, and cannabis as well as vandalized electrical cables.

The Police spokesperson reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intensifying its operations across all divisions.

“Despite these achievements, more work needs to be done. We are determined to redouble our efforts and make Katsina State even safer for all residents,” he stated.

He also expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for his continuous support, as well as the Katsina State Government for its cooperation in the fight against crime.

The Command further warned against the spread of fake news, describing it as a growing threat to public peace and confidence in security institutions.

“Fake news causes fear, damages reputations, and undermines real efforts to maintain peace. We urge everyone to verify information before sharing,” the Police spokesperson cautioned.

The Police Command called on residents to continue supporting security agencies by providing credible information that could help prevent and combat criminal activities, assuring that all reports will be treated with confidentiality.