The Lagos State Police Command announced on Friday that its operatives had arrested 26 men in connection with the alleged possession of counterfeit currency and the production and sale of adulterated diesel to unsuspecting motorists in Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

Police stated that the arrests were made on November 27, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m. during a coordinated operation conducted in conjunction with officials of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI).

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, on the Command’s official X handle, the police confirmed that ₦951,300 fake notes were recovered from the premises of the suspects.

According to the statement, investigators also discovered that four suspects, Abubakar Rilean (40), Abubakar Abdullahi (35), Adamu Ibrahim Jora (35), and Michael John (30), were directly linked to “the production and distribution of adulterated engine oil/diesel, popularly known as ‘rice and beans,’ which they sold to unsuspecting and innocent motorists.”

Two other suspects, Ichapi Moses (30) and Samson Adike (28), were reportedly supplying the illegal petroleum products within the community.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, warned individuals perpetrating unlawful acts across the state, stressing that the Command was “intensifying efforts and closing in strongly on perpetrators.”

“Anyone found engaging in acts capable of endangering public peace, damaging vehicles, or threatening economic stability will face the full weight of the law,” he warned.

While assuring residents of their safety, CP Jimoh emphasised that the Command had full oversight of the security landscape.

“The state is safe, and there is no room for criminals or their unlawful activities. The safety and well-being of all residents remain the Command’s top priority,” he assured.

The police command further encouraged the public to work with security agencies by providing “credible and timely information,” which they said remained critical to preventing crime and apprehending offenders.