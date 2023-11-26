The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man identified as Benjamin Ezeukwe for masterminding and fleecing hundreds of innocent Nigerians in an elaborate cement-price-slash scam.

Lagos State Police Command PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He added that the suspect, who fleeced unsuspecting innocent Nigerians of millions of Naira, had been arraigned in a court of law.

“Benjamin was arrested on October 19, 2023, in Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State following weeks of intensive investigation by officers of Area A Command of the State Command. Found in his possession were one Tecno phone, one iPhone, three SIM cards including that of 08039691980 which he used for the scam and a Toyota Avalon, which investigation revealed to be a proceed of his crime.

“The suspect had in September 2023 created a bogus but convincing online advert purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash. Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey to the scam, losing millions of Naira to the suspect.

“Investigation has so far revealed that the suspect had perpetrated several other similar scams. Suspect has since been arraigned,” SP Hundeyin wrote via his verified X account.