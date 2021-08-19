No fewer than 38 suspected criminals have been arrested in both Adamawa and Kano states.

While 14 suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate were arrested in Adamawa State and weapons as well as 18 handsets and 23 SIM cards recovered from them, in Kano, the police paraded 22 hoodlums who were arrested in different locations between August 14 and 17, 2021.

Adamawa State Police command public relations officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, in a statement said the suspects were arrested in their various hideouts.

“The operatives of Adamawa State police command attached to SIB have recorded another breakthrough by apprehending a syndicate of 14 notorious kidnappers terrorising innocent citizens.

“The suspects were all arrested at their various hideouts following a credible information from a reliable source,” the statement said.

“The suspects had confessed during interrogation of kidnapping Alhaji Sale Idi of Farang in Fufore LGA, Ya’u Adamu of Ganye town and Jones Hayatu of Kojoli Village, Jada Local Government Areas respectively and collected huge amount of money as ransom,” Nguroje added.

Meanwhile the command also has arrested two cross-border Indian hemp dealers and recovered two operational motorcycles and large consignment of the substance.

The suspects, Ibrahim Audu (31) and Alkasim Musa (32), all residents of Ganye town were apprehended at Dakalaji, an Adamawa/Taraba border community.

In Kano State, however, the police paraded 22 hoodlums who were arrested in different locations between August 14 and 17, 2021.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who paraded the hoodlums on behalf of the CP Sama’ila Dikko said the operation was in line with the directives of the inspector general of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, on community policing.

Haruna said that the command had intensified its efforts to rid Kano State of all forms of crime and criminality, and the activities of remnants of thugs (‘Yan Daba) in some areas within Kano Metropolis.

He said the operation was carried out by a team of police men led by Bashir Musa Gwadabe, Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Daba Unit, under the instruction of CP Dikko, who directed them to liaise with members of the community in those areas and carryout the clearance operations.