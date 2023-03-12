Operatives of Ogun State Police Command over the weekend, intercepted five men, who specialised in exhuming corpses from graves, dismember them and consequently sell their parts for money-making rituals in the State.

The suspects, who included; a 60-year-old Oshole Fayemi; 39-year-old Osemi Adesanya; Ismaila Seidu (30); Oseni Oluwasegun (69) and Lawal Olaiya (50), were arrested on Saturday by security operatives who acted on a tip-off at the Odogbolu axis of Ijebu land in Ogun East Senatorial district of the State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were responsible for series of previously exhumed corpses within the Ijebu-Ososa community of Odogbolu local government area of the State.

Oyeyemi explained that Police detectives attached to the Odogbolu Divisional Police Headquarters had got wind that the suspects were planning somewhere within the town to carry out another round of human parts harvest, hence the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area, CSP Godwin Idehai, mobilised his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout where five of them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves, and that they used to sell parts of such corpses to their standby buyers who need it for money making rituals,” the PPRO stated.

He, however, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.