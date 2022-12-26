In a renewed vigour and commitment of officers and men of the Kaduna State Police Command in ensuring total compliance with the directive for domination of public space during the festive season and beyond, the Command said its efforts have started yielding positive results with the arrest of a bandit and gunrunner and recovery of four AK47 riffles, ammunitions and operational motorcycle in Kaduna.

According to the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 1730hrs, operatives attached to Tudun Wada in Zaria while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolis, intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

He said on being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightened the suspicion of the eagle-eyed operatives.

“The motorcycle and the rider who gave his identity as one Bilyaminu Saidu ‘m’ aged 33 years of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina State were immediately subjected to a thorough search which led to the recovery of the following items inside the bags (1) Four (4) AK47 rifles, (2) Three hundred and forty four (344) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, (3) Ten (10) Telephone handsets and (4) Charms,” he added.

He futher said that the arrested suspect has accordingly been taken into custody and preliminary investigation has revealed he and his fleeing accomplice were on a nefarious mission to supply his gang with the offensive weapons.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Y. A. Ayoku, has ordered for a thorough and comprehensive investigation to unearth the source and destination of the illicit arms and the arrest of the suspect’s criminal cohorts.

The CP, he added, has further assured members of the public that the Command will be unwavering in its commitment to ensuring public safety and security in line with the operational guidelines handed down by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

The Commissioner also enlisted the support and cooperation of all and sundry for the Police and other security agencies as security provision remains a shared responsibility.