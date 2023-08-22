Police Arrest Bauchi Housewife For Killing 4-day-old Stepson

A 24-year-old Housewife, Furera Abubakar, a resident of Bantu village, Ningi local government area of Bauchi State, has allegedly murdered a baby delivered by co-wife.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the four-day-old was murdered before his naming ceremony.

In a statement, spokesperson of Bauchi Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, confirmed the incident. He said the baby was born on the 15th of August, 2023 and was murdered by the suspect, Furera on the 19th of August.

He said investigation revealed that the suspect entered the co-wife’s room with insecticide liquid (Gramalin) and applied it to the unhealed umbilical cord of the baby.

The liquid which was suspected to have corrosive effect, led to the deterioration of the baby’s health and subsequent death.

Wakil said investigation is discreetly ongoing, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged in court accordingly.