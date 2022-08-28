Police in Bayelsa State have arrested the owner of a business centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and two other suspects over the alleged abduction of a senior manager with the Premium Trust Bank, Danjuma Emejie and a N60 million ransom reportedly collected for his freedom.

Police operatives attached to the Operation Puff Adder led by SP Chris Nwaogbo arrested the business owner identified as Kingsley Innocent and an indigene of Egbu community in Eche area of Rivers State.

Also arrested as accomplice were Godlive Donald and another unidentified suspect.

It was gathered that operatives of the Joint Military Security Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, had in a separate operations rescued a youth leader, Comrade Ebitimi Ododo, from some gunmen at Ikebiri 1 community of Southern Ijaw local government area and arrested three suspects involved in the abduction of a top executive of Premium Trust Bank in the State.