Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested Bello Mohammed, a 28-year-old suspected kidnapper from Zamfara State, in Kaduna State.

He is accused of killing Nabeeha, who was kidnapped along with her family members in Bwari, FCT, Abuja.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided a hotel in the Tafa area of Kaduna and apprehended Bello with N2.25 million, suspected to be proceeds from ransoms collected from kidnapping victims in the area.

Adejobi disclosed that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024.

He also admitted to killing several kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, the daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January 2024, in a kidnappers’ camp in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered N1,000,000 to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently,” the Force PRO added.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered that the suspect, who confessed to the involvement of five already neutralised bandits in Kaduna led by Mai Gemu (aka Godara), be handed over to the Department of Force Intelligence Tactical Teams (DFI-IRT) in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and the arrest of all other culprits responsible for the heinous act.

The suspects’ camp has also been destroyed.

The suspect is currently assisting the police with their investigations.

Commending the DPO of Tafa, SP Idris Ibrahim, for his commitment and professionalism in the case, the IGP further assured that the Police would spare no effort in decimating criminally minded individuals and providing Nigerians with a more secure society in our dear country, Nigeria.