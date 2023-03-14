Delta State police command has arrested members of a syndicate who disguised in military uniforms in Asaba, the state capital to rob residents.

The fake soldier was said to also be planning to cause mayhem in the state.

On receiving the information, the state commissioner of police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, detailed a combined team from the department of operations “COBRA 11” comprising operatives from Response Squad, Raiders Squad and Operations Department to embark on an intelligence.

Upon searching them, an army camouflage uniform, a pair of black jungle boot were recovered from Mike Okon, while three green berets, one black beret were recovered from Wilson

The command’s police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said “On March 12, at about 0630hrs, led an operation and the team stormed their hide out along the Okwe axis in Asaba, Oshimili South LGA where they arrested the following suspects: Mike Okon ‘m’ 27 and Wilson Sunday ‘m’ 24, both from Cross-River State”.

Similarly, the operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad attached to the Delta State Police Command, arrested a tricycle rider with three locally-made guns, one live cartridge which were concealed in the bag of rice.

The suspect, Ahmed Umaru, 26, is a native of Ayingba LGA of Kogi State

The squad while on intensive Aberdeen system of patrol, sighted a tricycle with reg. no. RRU 773 QK conveying three male occupants.

“The occupants were intercepted and subjected to a search during which a bag containing rice was thoroughly searched, and three locally -made guns, one live cartridge concealed in the bag of rice.

Edafe also confirmed that the tricycle rider was arrested, while the two other occupants were arrested and the exhibit recovered.