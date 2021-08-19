Operatives of Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 30-year old Point Of Sales (POS) Operator, Felix Sunday Eyoh, for allegedly swindling First Bank Nigeria PLC to the tune of N6.9 million.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect, Eyoh, manipulated the POS machine and siphoned the money from First Bank and the management was unable to trace the missing money for some time.

It was further learnt that the management of the bank later discovered the alleged fraud days after and traced it to Eyoh, who resides at Oloruntosin Street, Mushin area of Lagos State.

By then there was no money deposited to the POS dedicated account and the management demanded their money from their agent.

He was arrested by the Police Intelligence from Area D Command, Mushin, for interrogation to know how he managed to siphon the money without traces for days.

The police consequently charged him before the Isolo Magistrates Court for fraud where he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Oje Uagbale, asked the court to give a date for hearing to enable the police to prove he actually committed the alleged offence since he pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Akokhia granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending when he will perfect his bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 26th August, 2021.