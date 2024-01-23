The Kaduna State Police Command said it has recorded yet another feat in the fight against crime and criminality in the State with the arrest of a suspected gunrunner and recovery of ammunitions.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Munsir Hassan, on Tuesday, said the arrest was made on January 17, 2024 at 20:30 hours when the Police Officers from Divisional Police Headquarters Tudun Wada, Zaria local government area of the State, on Tactical Operation Duty (TOD) accosted a certain Musa Yusuf of Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, who was on a commercial motorcycle and in possession of a suspicious handbag.

He said, the suspect disembarked from the motorcycle, abandoned his bag and attempted to escape but was chased and apprehended and when search of his handbag was conducted, 202 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunitions were retrieved.

“Early inquisition revealed that Musa Yusuf was on an errand for a bandit alias Emir in Zurmi forest. He was to receive the ammunition at Bakin Kogi in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State and convey same to the said bandit.

“He has since accomplished the first stage of the mission by collecting the ammunitions but was intercepted before delivering by the ever-vigilant Police Officers attached to Tudun Wada Zaria Division. Investigation is still ongoing and concerted efforts being made to arrest his accomplices after which case will be charged to court,” the PPRO stated.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP A.D Ali, has applauded the vigilant alertness of the Police Officers and called for more visibility policing.

He also charged operatives to dominate their area of responsibilities and make their presence felt, which he said will deter criminals from carrying out their nefarious acts in the State.