The last has not been heard on the feud between Nollywood actress and her estranged lover, Prince Kpokpogri as reports have it that Kpokpogri is in custody of Police officers in Abuja.

The arrest was initially revealed by an actress, Doris Ogala on Tuesday who said Kpokpogri who had fallen out with Tonto Dikeh as accusations and counter-accusations ensued between the former lovers, has been arrested and detained by the police.

Corroborating the development, journalist and former Presidential aide, Mr Jackson Ude said on the social media, “DIG Joseph Egbunike has ordered the arrest and detention of Prince Kpokpogiri who is asking Tonto Dikeh to return his Lexus SUV after both lovers parted ways. Tonto is allegedly using her relationship with the Police DIG to ‘teach Kpokpogiri a lesson’ for messing with her.”

Meanwhile, the Force headquarters in Abuja have given reasons why Kpokpogri was arrested a s detained at TransCorp Hilton Hotel Abuja and detained.

Police noted that the Delta State politician is currently faced with a pending investigation at Force CID.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Kpokpogri was said to have bypassed Police authorities and hired two police officers attached to Maitama Police station, took them to Transcorp Hotel and threatened to open fire at Tonto Dikeh if she did not hand over the keys of an SUV to him.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh had disclosed that he had reported his estranged lover to the police as she alleged Kpokpogri was a blackmailer and in possession of several sex tapes of married women and single women.