BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command on Friday said they have arrested two suspected armed robbers terrorizing Ejigbo and its environs in the state.

The suspects identified as Opeyemi Adegboyega, 28 and Dernard Ahor,35 were arrested with two locally-made pistols; six live cartridges; one hand chain; one ring; two iPhones; one Nokia phone; one Tecno phone and assorted charms.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police said the arrest was made by the police operatives attached to Ejigbo Division in the state command.

Adejobi said, “based on a tip off, two suspected armed robbers on Friday,22nd January 22, 2021, at Ejigbo area of Lagos were arrested while consulting one Lawrence Adeniji a member of Oduduwa Peoples Congress (OPC Abore) at his Shrine to appease the god of Iron.

“At the shrine, the Abore and some members of the community quickly informed the Divisional Police Officer, Ejigbo Division, of the antics and suspicious moves of the suspects for being in possession of locally-made pistols, live cartridges and ammunition to appease the god of Iron, Ogun, which is strange to their usual practice in the shrine.

‘’Meanwhile, the suspects and their exhibits have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu.’’

In another development, the police operatives attached to Owutu Division in Ikorodu also arrested two suspected cultists at about 11pm at Damis Palace Hotel Igboolomu area, Ikorodu of Lagos.

The police had been informed of the gathering of some suspected cultists, planning to foment troubles in the area, the police operatives, in conjunction with some vigilante men, raced to the hotel and arrested the suspects while others escaped.