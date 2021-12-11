The Yobe State Police Command has debunked reports that 20 police personnel kidnapped by Boko-Haram/ISWAP insurgents during an attack on Buni-Yadi Police Division in Gujba local govt.

area of the state were rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army (Operation Hadin Kai).

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim in Damaturu yesterday.

“It’s disheartening to note that this fake news/story has been published in many media outlets without seeking for clarification from the requisite police authorities.

“It’s even more worrisome that such misleading story is alleged to have emanated from military sources, in view of the sensitive nature of the issue, and the prevalent security situation in the state, it’s deemed imperative that such negative impression must be erased from the minds of the public by setting the records straight.

“It’s equally important that the actual facts and circumstances surrounding the incident must be brought to light for the sake of the families of police personnel serving in Yobe State.

“In this regard therefore, the command wishes to reiterate as follows: The story or news item (on the alleged kidnaping of 20 police personnel in Buni-Yadi and their rescue by troops) is misleading, an utter fabrication and fake news, as no single police personnel was kidnapped from Buni-Yadi town on the day of the alleged incident, or at all;

“On Tuesday, 30th November 2021, suspected members of Boko-Haram/ISWAP insurgents had attacked the Buni-Yadi Police Station in Gujba Local Govt. Area of the state and burnt down the structures, but there was neither any loss of life, nor was any police personnel kidnapped, or declared missing. All the conventional personnel of the division, as well as the PMF personnel, had been accounted after the incident.

“The general public is therefore enjoined to discountenance/disregard/ignore the said ‘Kidnap & Rescue Claim’ as false, mischievous and fake!”