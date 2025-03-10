The Kwara State Police Command on Monday dismissed reports that some bandits fleeing Zamfara State have settled in Bani community, Baruten local government area of the state.

The police command’s clarification followed a report on Sunday by an online medium claiming that bandits from Zamfara State have relocated to Kwara State.

Spokesperson of the Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi in a statement debunked the report, describing it as false and misleading.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Kwara State Police Command has been drawn to a report alleging that armed bandits fleeing military offensives in Zamfara State have relocated to Bani town in Kwara State.

“The Command wishes to categorically debunk this claim as false, misleading, with intent of mischief makers to cause unnecessary panic among residents in the state

“There is no intelligence or operational report to support the presence of armed bandits in Bani. The Kwara police command, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains vigilant and has intensified surveillance across the state to prevent any security breach.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya, assures residents that Kwara remains safe and that the police are fully prepared to respond to any security threats. He urges the public to disregard such unverified reports and avoid spreading misinformation.

“For credible security information, residents should reach out to the Kwara State Police Command through its official channels. For emergencies, call the kwara control room numbers: 07032069501 or 08125275046.”