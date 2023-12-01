Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Dapo Oyebanjo, widely known as D’banj, has been exonerated from allegations of rape and N-Power fraud by separate investigative bodies—the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to information in a The PUNCH report, D’banj’s clearance was revealed in documents obtained from both agencies.

In an affidavit submitted by Toheeb Lawal from Law Corridor, an Abuja-based law firm, to the District Court of Abuja, the police and ICPC reports—marked as exhibits A and B respectively—confirmed D’banj’s clearance from both accusations.

These allegations arose from a rape accusation in 2020, which prompted an investigation initiated by the Inspector General of Police.

According to the police report dated November 14, 2023, signed by ACP YY Abubakar of the Special Enquiry Bureau at the Force Criminal Investigations Department, the investigation found no evidence to support the claim.

“The allegation was thoroughly investigated,” stated the police report. “Investigation included inquiries at the Glee Hotel Lagos, where staff members provided statements regarding the alleged incident.”

It added, “The hotel’s management and staff confirmed that the suspect was not present on the alleged date and had no access to the complainant’s room. Additionally, there was no record of the complainant staying at the hotel on that date, nor were there any reports of an assault or rape.”

Moreover, after probing into the alleged N-Power Programme fraud, the ICPC found no evidence against D’banj. In a document dated November 29, 2023, the commission confirmed his innocence.

“The commission’s investigation into N-POWER Scheme fraud involving Mr. Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo found no basis for fraud allegations against him,” read the ICPC statement.

Furthermore, D’banj’s legal representative clarified that the singer never held any government position, had no access to government funds, and volunteered support for the N-Power campaign without any compensation from the government or any other entity.