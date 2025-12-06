A police inspector attached to the Ekiadolor Area Command has been shot dead by armed occupants of a vehicle during a routine stop-and-search operation in Benin City, Edo State.

Advertisement

The tragic incident occurred on Friday at about 12:00 p.m., when an unregistered black heavily-tinted Lexus SUV approached the police checkpoint and allegedly refused to stop when flagged down.

In a statement by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), CPS Moses Yamu, said the suspicious behaviour of the vehicle’s occupants prompted officers to intensify efforts to conduct standard security checks.

“The suspicious conduct of the occupants prompted the operatives to make further efforts to subject the vehicle to standard security checks.

“Tragically, in the course of this lawful engagement, one of the occupants of the vehicle suddenly opened fire on the Inspector at close range and zoomed off,” the PPRO stated.

Yamu added that the Command has commenced a full-scale investigation and intensive manhunt to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime

He said all available intelligence and operational assets have been deployed to ensure that the assailants were apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement further appealed for public cooperation with security agencies, especially during the yuletide season, noting that such collaboration is vital to maintaining safety across the state.

The Edo State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and vowed that the criminals behind the attack will not escape justice.