Operatives of Kwara State Police Command have intercepted a vehicle loaded with tubers of yams under which 127 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis were concealed.

Advertisement

The policemen intercepted the vehicle on Friday along Babanla- Oreke-Oke-Ode axis of Ifelodun local government area of the state.

During the operation carried out in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser, local vigilantes and forest guards, the policemen arrested two suspects.

Advertisement

The arrested suspects in connection with the suspected illicit substance were identified as Dan-Teni Haruna and Rabiu Ibrahim, both of Saliku in Magama local government area of Niger State.

Spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire- Adeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

‎

“The Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with Operatives of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), and vigilante groups, has recorded another significant breakthrough in the fight against crime and illicit drug trafficking.

“The joint operation, carried out on 26th September 2025 at about 1600hrs along the Babanla–Oreke–Oke-Ode axis, led to the interception of a vehicle loaded with tubers of yams, under which 127 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis were concealed.

“Two male suspects, Dan-Teni Haruna and Rabiu Ibrahim, both of Saliku, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, were arrested in connection with cannabis smuggling,” the statement said.

‎

Ejire- Adeyemi explained that in a related development, the operatives also apprehended Mohammed Abubakar and Hussain, both from Tsaragi, and Tukur Ibrahim, alleged notorious kidnappers involved in the invasion of Babanla on August 8, 2025.

Ejire- Adeyemi said the suspects would be arraigned in court after a discreet investigation.

Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo commended the team for their effective collaboration, while reaffirming the Command’s commitment to maintaining security across the state.