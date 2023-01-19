The Imo State Police Command has said that its operatives neutralised three suspected members of the outlawed Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), in a gun battle in Oguta local government area of the State on Wednesday.

According to the Command, other suspects fled into the bush with various degrees of injuries and abandoned three of their operational vehicles.

This was made known through a release made available to LEADERSHIP, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Michael Abattam.

“Sequel to the Command’s determination to curb the menace of terrorism in the state, on the 18/01/2023 at about 1130hrs, in response to a distress call that, hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indegeneegeous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group, burning down their office and are proceeding to attack and set ablaze Agwa Police Station both in Oguta LGA of Imo State, the combatant Command’s Tactical Teams swiftly mobilised to the area.

“Having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically manoeuvred their way into the station joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the process three of the hoodlums were neutralized while others scampered for safety into the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gun shot wounds, abandoning three of their operational vehicles.

“The operatives on combing the bush, the following Items were recovered : Two (2) Pump Action guns, (2) two Double Barrel guns, twenty four (24) rounds or live ammunition, twelve (12) expended cartridges, one (1) Improvised Explosive Device, three (3) operational vehicles – one green coloured Lexus 470GL, one black coloured Toyota Highlander, one Oxblood coloured mini bus, two (2) motorcycles, one (1) iron box, one (1) travelling bag and assorted charms.”

The PPRO added that investigation was in progress as the gallant operatives were not relenting in their efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, he stated that the corpses of the hoodlums have been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary while efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects were in top gear since, according to him, they cannot go far due to the various degrees of bullet injuries they sustained in the gun duel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO stressed that a Police operative who sustained a minor bullet injury was rushed to the hospital for treatment and he was in a stable condition.

The Command, therefore, called on the people of the State to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism and to report any suspicious activities or person(s) seen treating gunshot wound within their community to the nearest police station, asking them to call the Command’s emergency numbers – 08034773600 or 08098880197.