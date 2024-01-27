Police in Katsina State said yesterday its operatives killed a bandit and recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) during an attempted kidnap in Dandume community of the state.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the operatives successfully foiled the kidnap.

He explained that the Dandume divisional police headquarters received a report on the movement of some suspected armed bandits in their numbers, using dangerous weapons heading to the Dandume local government area.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, DPO Dandume mobilised men of both Operation Sharan Daji and Restore Peace and responded to the scene. The team engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce gun duel and succeeded in repelling the attack.

“In the course of scanning the scene, the body of one suspected bandit as well as one general-purpose machine gun with 27 rounds of 94.5mm live ammunition were recovered,” he said.

According to him, the commissioner of police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while commending the officers urged people of the state to provide timely information on suspected criminal activities to enable the command and other security agencies act swiftly