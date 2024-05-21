The Nigeria Police Force said its operatives have neutralised many hoodlums and recovered 10 police rifles stolen by suspected hoodlums who ambushed and murdered 13 officers in Ohoro Forest near Ughelli in Delta State.

The Force Intelligence Department, Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) recovered the rifles following a coordinated operation in which the police engaged the suspects in a gun duel leading to killing some of them.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, disclosing that the police also recovered arms used by the assailants.

“Following the recent tragic events in Ohoro Forest, Ughelli Delta State, where some police operatives were ambushed and gruesomely murdered leading to the loss of 13 police rifles to the criminal suspects, the FID-IRT have successfully recovered 10 of these arms,” Adejobi said.

He also expressed that commitment of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in reaffirming the police commitment to reducing crime to the barest minimum.

Egbetokun, according to the statement also pledge continued leveraging of concise intelligence gathering and sharing for effective operational deployments.

The IGP reassured the public that the police will continue to employ all necessary measures to combat criminal activities across the nation, maintaining that the safety and security of Nigerian citizens remain top priority of the Force.

The police boss also described the operation as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat crime and restore security in Delta State and beyond.