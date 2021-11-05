The police in Kano State under “Operation Puff Adder” have deployed their operatives for a manhunt for the kidnappers of Bashir Abdullahi, a former general manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

He was abducted in his farm at Gomo village in Sumaila local government area of the state.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer Haruna Abdullahi shortly after the news of the Kidnapped persons was made public.

The police said on Wednesday, a report was received that “one Bashir Abdullahi, 65 years old, of Sitti Village, Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano State was kidnapped by unknown persons at his farm, located at Barasa forest, Gomo Village, Sumaila LGA of Kano State, a border town with Bauchi State.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, instructed his men from the Operation Puff Adder to go all out and rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

“The operatives immediately swung into action. preliminary investigation revealed that, the victim was said to have relocated to his farm inside the forest for about two weeks.

However, effort is intensified to rescue the him and arrest the suspects.”