Operatives of the 9th Mile Division of Enugu State Police Command have arrested two male suspects on allegation bordering on armed robbery.

The suspects identified as Chime Valentine Chidiebere and Alior Jideofor Kenechukwu were apprehended by the operatives on February 6, 2025 following credible intelligence.

A Daylong motorcycle which the suspects allegedly snatched from their victim, alongside three locally fabricated guns with two live cartridges were recovered from them.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that on January 5, 2025, the suspects boarded a commercial motorcycle from Okwojo Ngwo to Amokwe Ngwo, both in Udi local government area of Enugu and along the way, stopped and shot the rider in the left thigh, and fled with his motorcycle.

However, the police operatives, leveraging intelligence, located and arrested the suspects, recovering the stolen motorcycle, firearms, and the ammunition.

Police said the victim is currently recuperating from the gunshot injury.

The Command further noted that investigations were ongoing to arrest the suspects’ accomplices who are on the run, assuring that the two will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.